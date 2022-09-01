Itanagar: Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Thursday flagged off motorcyclist Nabam Rana who will be representing Arunachal Pradesh in the All India Motorbike Expedition (AIME).

See more Flagged off Royal Enfield Rider Shri Nabam Rana, member of Arunachal Bullet Club, who will be joining the ‘All India Motorbike Expedition’, which will be flagged off on 9th September 2022 from New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/AU9p6VjDcj — Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) (@BrigMishra) September 1, 2022

Rana, a member of the Arunachal Bullet Club, will be joining 76 other bikers from various parts of the country for the AIME which is scheduled to be flagged off from New Delhi on September 09 next.

See more Commended Shri Nabam Rana for being selected for the All India Motorbike Expedition and advised him to spread the information about the progress of Arunachal Pradesh, its rich cultural heritage and developmental achievements. pic.twitter.com/cuQDNXRKEg — Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) (@BrigMishra) September 1, 2022

Organized as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by Sports Authority of India, Cultural Ministry of India, Fit India Movement, Art of Living and others, the 21000-km-long expedition will cover the iconic places of all the 28 states and 8 union territories of India.

The theme of the expedition is ‘Tujhme Bharat-Mujhme Bharat’.

Addressing the motorcyclists of Arunachal Bullet Club before the flag off at Raj Bhawan here, the governor urged them to promote the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Wherever you go you must bring about the unity and integrity of the society, state and the nation, Mishra told the riders.

Commending Rana for being selected for the one of its kind expedition, which aims to promote nationalism, the governor advised him to spread information about the progress of Arunachal Pradesh, its rich cultural heritage and developmental achievements.

He also asked Rana to be the ambassador of Arunachal Pradesh and spread the goodwill of the state’s people across the country.

