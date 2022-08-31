Over a week after the Arunchal-based mountaineer Tapi Mra, who went missing on his mission to one of Arunachal Pradesh’s highest peaks with his assistant Niku Dao Mra, videos of the two have surfaced on the internet. In the video clips, the duo can be seen climbing the peak by fixing ropes on their way to the second base camp of Kyarisatam peak.

The videos and clips were shared by one of the porters, Karbia Wollong, who accompanied Mra and his assistant Dao to the second base camp of that peak. Wollong, a porter from the state’s Walong village, had made short videos of Mra’s expedition as he accompanied him up to the second base camp and shared the videos after he reached Seppa in East Kameng’s district on Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mountaineer Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao Mra have been missing since August 17 after they went on a mission to the snow-capped Mount Kyarisatam, one of the highest peaks of Arunachal Pradesh.

As per a recent press statement, the Indian Army has deployed two Advanced Light Helicopters and two Cheetah Helicopters to look for the duo. Meanwhile, special forces and Arunachal Scouts teams have also been deployed for ground search operations in the region.

Also read | Arunachal: Panchayati Raj minister calls for healthy competition

Trending Stories









