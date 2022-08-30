Itanagar: Eight days after Tapi Mra, the Arunachal-based mountaineer who went missing on his mission to the snow-capped Mount Kyarisatam, one of the highest peaks of Arunachal Pradesh, there is no information of his whereabouts.

His assistant, Niku Dao Mra, is also missing.

Deputy Commissioner, East Kameng, Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla has reached out to the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army to carry out the rescue operation. Speaking to EastMojo, Polumatla said that an aerial survey of the base camp in Mount Kyarisatam was scheduled at 5 am. However, it could not be conducted due to unfavourable weather conditions.

“We have kept two options for the search and rescue operation of Tapi Mra and Niku Dao – one is through aerial survey and the other is with the help of a ground team including army officials and mountaineers,” Polumatla said.

The DC also mentioned the Indian Army has been approached to provide trained personnel for the search and rescue operation. The base camp of Mount Kyarisatam is at an altitude of about 5,000 metres and one needs to trek from Langchu Sullung village for 6 to 7 days through the dense forests.

Mountaineer Tame Bagang and his team will also be providing their support in the search and rescue operation.

Earlier, on August 29, mountaineering and paragliding associations had urged Chief Minister Pema Khandu to help trace the 37-year-old Everester and his assistant.

Mra had scaled Mount Everest on May 21, 2009, and was on his fourth attempt to scale the Kyarisatam.

