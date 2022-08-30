Arunachal: Panchayati Raj minister calls for healthy competition

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj minister Bamang Felix on Tuesday called upon the panchayat leaders of the state to work in a “Team Arunachal spirit” while maintaining a healthy competitive attitude among themselves.

“Always try to maintain a healthy competitive attitude and work towards becoming the best-performing panchayats,” Felix told the panchayat leaders while addressing the state-level review-cum-coordination meeting with all 25 Zilla Parishad Chairpersons (ZPCs) at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here.

The minister further called for ensuring that the benefits of PM and CM flagship programmes reach every eligible beneficiary.

He said the aspirations of rural masses can be achieved by the proper and complete implementation of flagship programmes and striving to make the state self-sufficient in every aspect.

“Empowering rural masses does not mean flooding them with funds. They have to be empowered through the dissemination of proper information and knowledge through which they can become self-reliant,” Felix said.

With regard to the allocation of 10 per cent of the state’s resources amounting to Rs 123 crore to the panchayats, Felix said the Panchayati raj department would disburse the funds once the SOP is finalized by the finance department.

Advising the authorities concerned to hold review meetings fortnightly so that the current and actual status of works undertaken can be monitored, he directed the Panchayati Raj officers to guide and support the panchayat leaders where and whenever required.

During the interaction session with the ZPCs wherein various challenges and shortcomings were highlighted, the minister assured to extend all possible support and assistance to the panchayat leaders.

Several other matters pertaining to the panchayat like the revamped National Panchayat Award, Gram and Zilla Panchayat Development Plans, e-Gram Swaraj Portal, etc. were also reviewed and discussed on the day.

