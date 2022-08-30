Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) secretary Kipa Ajay has filed his nomination for the post of treasurer in the upcoming All India Football Federation (AIFF) elections.

The polls will be held on September 2 at the AIFF Headquarters in New Delhi and the results of the same would be announced either on the same day or on September 03.

The final list of contesting candidates for various posts of the AIFF executive committee was released on Tuesday by the returning officer Umesh Sinha

Kipa will be up against Andhra Pradesh Football Association president Gopalkrishna Kosaraju for the coveted post.

The APFA secretary, by filing his nomination, has become the first ever candidate from the entire northeast region to contest for the coveted post.

Kipa is also the general secretary North East Football Development Council (NEDFC).

