Arunachal: NABARD seeks GI tag for Nyishi textile products

Raga: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has applied for Geographical Indication (GI) registration of Nyishi handlooms produced in the Arunachal Pradesh.

The NABARD regional office general manager Partho Saha informed of the development on Monday stating that the application for the GI registration had already been filed.

“GI registration will give a unique identity to the Nyishi handloom products of the state which are being produced by different self-help groups (SGH),” Saha, who was here to inaugurate a rural mart supported by NABARD, said.

The rural mart has been sanctioned to the Pei Ann Nyame SGH.

Saha said the NABARD will provide grant assistance to cover the initial operating costs for the mart like rent and salary of salespersons besides the cost of promotion and basic capital costs.

“This will help the SHG members who may be risk averse and lack financial capability to have a marketing outlet for their products,” he said.

The general manager said the scheme is part of the marketing initiatives supported by NABARD to enable the producers to sell their farm and off-farm products at reasonable prices by avoiding the involvement of intermediaries, monopolies and malpractices of established businessmen.

“It will serve as a link between the producers and the customers, thus aiding the generation of additional income and employment at the grassroots level,” he said, adding, “the mart will also provide employment and livelihood opportunities to many SHG members/ families in the district.”

NABARD district development manager Mewang Lowang and officials from the Kamle district administration were also present on the occasion.

