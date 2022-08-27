Namsai: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday visited Parshuram Kund in Lohit district to take stock of the progress made under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme.

Parshuram Kund is a holy pilgrimage site in Arunachal flocked by devotees and tourists in large numbers from all over the country, Mein said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The development of the site under the PRASAD scheme will enhance tourism, economic growth and boost employment opportunities for the local communities, he said.

The deputy chief minister said that the place is going to be one of the biggest pilgrimage sites in the country.

Mein instructed the officials to work in close coordination with Parshuram Kund Development Trust (PKDT) and local people to expeditiously complete the project to make it a world-class tourist and pilgrimage centre.

He said the Parshuram mela next year will be celebrated in a grand and befitting manner.

Later, the deputy chief minister inaugurated the newly-constructed PHED sub-divisional office and RWD office building at Wakro. He also inspected the under-construction ADC office building and water treatment plant project site.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mein congratulated the RWD and PHED officers for maintaining the quality and standard of the construction work.

“I hope the new office will boost the morale of the employees to perform their duties to the optimum and provide the much-needed services. Congratulations and I wish them the best,” Mein said.

He said the construction work of the ADC building is going on in full swing and is two months ahead of the scheduled time.

This type of dedication will send a strong message and challenge to other departments to follow suit the work culture of the RWD, he said.

With a good work culture there is proper development and where there is no work culture, development is hampered, the deputy chief minister added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The deputy chief minister was accompanied by Lohit deputy commissioner Marge Sora, SP and senior officers of various government departments.

Also read | UK’s Liz Truss under fire over ‘jury’s out’ remark on French President Macron

Trending Stories









