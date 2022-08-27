Itanagar: The state cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Friday approved the Arunachal Pradesh Tenancy Bill, 2022, which aims at creating a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive rental housing market in the state.

The bill aims at striking a balance on the rights of tenant and landlord and create an accountable and transparent ecosystem for renting premises in a disciplined and efficient manner.

It also aims to provide a speedier dispute resolution framework and is expected to give a fillip to private participation in rental housing for addressing the housing shortage across the state among different income groups.

The bill aims at creating a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive rental housing market in the country. It will enable the creation of adequate rental housing stock for all income groups, thereby addressing the issue of homelessness. It will enable the institutionalisation of rental housing by gradually shifting it toward the formal market.

For making the payment/ receipt of taxes transparent, efficient, effective and user friendly, the State Cabinet approved for the enactment of the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (1st Amendment) Bill, 2022 to implement different provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, in the State and to get it introduced and tabled for passing in the next legislative assembly session.

The Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 was enacted with a view to make a provision for levy and collection of tax on intra-state supply of goods or services or both by the state government. The proposed (Amendment) Bill was necessitated as the different provisions under Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017 have already been amended by the central government and the same needs to be done in the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Act, 2017 as all the provisions are uniformly administered throughout the country under the GST system.

The cabinet also approved the proposal for amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Court Bill, 2021, with a direction to place the bill in the next legislative assembly session.

To enable the deputy commissioners to transfer the pending appeals to the courts of Civil Judge Junior Division, Civil Judge Senior Division in addition to Additional District Judge and the District Judge as per their territorial and pecuniary jurisdiction besides to restore the organic link between the village authority and local administrative officers in facilitating and referring back of the cases by the local administrative officers to village authority for settlement.

The bill will enable the inter-village customary court or apex customary court to settle the appeal out of the order passed by village authority without directly approaching the regular courts, if the parties to the case agreed to. This will lessen the workload of the regular courts. The bill will enable the deputy commissioners and the assistant commissioners to execute and enforce the order or decree passed by the village authority to make the system more efficacious.

