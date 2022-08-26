Itanagar: Various issues related to the journalists and media houses, especially the mushrooming of web based media channels in the state, were discussed at length during a meeting of the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA) and Information and Public Relation (IPR) department here on Thursday.

The AEDMA team was led by its president Toko Migom and general secretary Sangge Droma.

The AEDMA contingent apprised IPR director Onyok Pertin about the association, its working procedures and also stressed on the need to implement the Advertising Policy of Digital Media at the earliest so as to encourage the local media organizations.

Expressing concern over the mushrooming of media organizations, Migom informed the DIPR officials that only nine organizations that possess proper registration certificates from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, have offices and are running websites are registered with the AEDMA as of date.

The AEDMA president also sought the support of the IPR department in curtailing the mushrooming of media outlets for a stronger fourth pillar in the state.

Director Pertin on his part assured to extend all possible support to AEDMA for the welfare of the media organizations and the state as a whole.

He also suggested the AEDMA and the media houses associated with it to maintain media ethics and coordinate with the department to check any kind of misinformation and misuse of media.

The day also saw the AEDMA team felicitate Pertin for his recent promotion as the director of IPR.

Among others, IPR deputy directors Gijum Tali, Marbang Ezing, Denga Bengia, AEDMA vice president Toko Tagam, convenor Agam Dui, Arunachal Press Club vice-president Jackson Tayeng and office secretary June Taki were present in the meeting.

