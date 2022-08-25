Arunachal: Guv presents citations to two Army regiments

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Thursday presented the Governor’s citations to 70 Engineer Regiment and 102 Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army at Raj Bhavan here.

Commanding Officer Col Dheeraj Pohad, Subedar Major Vakeel Ahmed and junior most Sapper of the unit Adidur Rahaman received the citation for 70 Engineer Regiment, while Commanding Officer Col Rishabh Arjaria, Subedar Major Dhage and Sapper Vakeel Singh received the citation for the 102 Engineer Regiment.

The governor commended the engineer regiments for their undaunting and resolute professionalism during their deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh and their effective assistance to the civil administration and valuable help to the local population.

The regiments have improved the defence preparedness of the country as well as the infrastructure in the far-flung areas of Arunachal Pradesh. Their good work has greatly facilitated the smooth movement of military men and materials to the border areas, which is a priceless contribution to national security, nation building and selfless service to the populace of my state, Mishra said.

The Governor appreciated the units for providing wholehearted humanitarian assistance and disaster relief aid to district administrations including medical help during the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

He also lauded them for undertaking joint training activities with the Arunachal Pradesh police and executing many perception management projects in their area of posting.

