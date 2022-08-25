Arunachal: First LSCS surgery carried out successfully

Seppa: In a first for Arunachal’s East Kameng district, a group of doctors and other medical staff successfully carried out an “emergency” lower (uterine) segment caesarean section (LSCS) surgery at the district hospital here on Wednesday night.

The surgery was carried out by a team of doctors led by Dr Toyir Ete Jini (Gynaecologist) and Dr Mary Tabing (Anaesthetist) and assisted by Dr Papi Natung (Gynaecologist) and other staff of the hospital.

Officials said the patient was a 21-year-old female who was admitted to the hospital with a complaint of leaking amniotic fluid and meconium-stained liquor (MSL) which could have led to fetal distress and sepsis in both the mother and child.

Due to the prompt decision taken by the attending doctor, surgery was conducted and a healthy (3kg) male baby was delivered at around 9:35 pm.

Both the mother and baby are reportedly stable at the moment, the officials added.

The OT and ICU facility of the East Kameng district hospital was inaugurated last year (March 20, 2021) and this was the first-ever emergency LSCS surgery performed at the health centre.

