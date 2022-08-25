Itanagar: A total of 38 athletes and coaches from Arunachal Pradesh in various disciplines such as boxing, judo, skating, weightlifting and wushu will take part in the 36th National Games to be held in Gujarat from September 27 to October 10, the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) said.

An AOA team headed by its president and education minister Taba Tedir called on Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung in his office chamber in this regard on Wednesday.

The team discussed with Natung the roadmap of development focusing on nine disciplines – athletics, taekwondo, boxing, karate, weightlifting, archery, wushu, badminton and football in the review meeting.

The association also sought increment of financial aid for the celebration of International Olympic Day, the conduct of State Olympic Games and annual grant in aid for the overall promotion of sports in the state with the vision to produce Olympians for the upcoming Olympic games.

Natung assured the AOA of all possible support from the government for the promotion of sports in the state. “Our youths have natural talent. They can excel in contact sports such as boxing, judo, wrestling, karate and wushu if proper guidance and facilities are given,” he said.

The review meeting was attended by SSA chairman Byabang Taj, principal secretary (finance) Sarat Chauhan, sports secretary Anirudh Singh and director Tadar Appa, AOA general secretary Bamang Tago and treasurer Bulang Marik.

Earlier, a one-minute silence was observed for Yora Tade who passed away in a Chennai hospital on Tuesday after suffering a grievous injury during a fight in the ongoing Wako India Seniors and Masters National Kickboxing Championship.

