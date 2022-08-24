Arunachal: Brothers sentenced to 10 years for minor girl's rape

Itanagar: The district and sessions court here recently sentenced two brothers to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for physically assaulting and raping a minor girl on several occasions.

The court convicted one Heri Kya and his brother Heri Tachu under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on each.

Superintendent of police Jimmy Chiram said the incident took place in 2015 when the girl was between 14-16 years of age according to her medical reports.

“The girl was married to a man in 2011 when she was 13 years of age. Later the sons of the man tortured, harassed and repeatedly raped her on many occasions. She was threatened and asked to keep mum about the horrible incidents,” the SP said.

An FIR was later registered at the Itanagar women’s police station against Kya and Tachu on September 5, 2015.

After a thorough investigation involving six witnesses, investigation officer inspector O Lego framed charges against the accused under section 376(2) (f) (g) of the IPC read with section 6 of the POCSO Act, the SP said.

