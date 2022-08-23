GUWAHATI: More than a week after two Northeast Indian youths were beaten up by their landlord in Noida, the Chakma Welfare and Cultural Society, Noida (CWCSN), Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students Union headed by Rup Singh Chakma and Arunachal Pradesh Chakma and Hajong Students Association on Monday submitted a joint memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah to establish a “Special Helpline Number for Northeast people” in Noida to address discrimination and acts of violence against the North Eastern people residing in Noida.

“Noida is one of the areas under the national capital region where such special helpline for the northeastern people has not been established. A substantial population from the Northeast is working in Noida. The population of the Chakma community in Noida alone is about 1,000 and they face acute discrimination and acts of violence on daily basis,” stated Santosh Baburah Chakma, president of the CWCSN.

“On August 13 at about 3 pm, two persons namely Gyana Ranjan Chakma and Nivaran Chakma from Northeast working at Salarpur, Bhangel in Noida were brutally beaten up by their landlord and others with iron rod and bricks. They suffered grievous injuries including on their heads. They went to the hospital but they were told to go to police station first before treatment. Accordingly, they went to the local police station to file FIR but as they are from the northeast, the Noida Police also did not take them seriously and kept them waiting despite the victims requiring immediate medical treatment. Finally, the FIR was registered but no action has been taken as on date. The accused are roaming around freely,” Chakma said.

The people from the Northeast are different and they are often not accepted by the local populations. The northeastern people feel insecure and often are vulnerable. Because of their Mongolian features, they frequently suffer discrimination in their daily lives.

Most common forms of discrimination include passing lewd comments/ abusive words, teasing, taunting, molestation, sexual harassment, physical assaults etc. They also face discrimination, harassment, denial of wages at work places, which are mostly in unorganized sectors. In most cases, they do not report the cases due to behaviour and attitude of the police.

The MP Bezbaruah in 2014 recommended legislative measures, special police initiatives for safety and security of the Northeast people living in Delhi, NCR and other parts of the country etc. Based on the recommendations of the Committee special helpline numbers are provided by Delhi Police, Gurgaon Police for assisting people from the region and nodal officers were appointed to address the grievances. However, despite a substantial population from the Northeast region living in Noida and adjoining areas, no special police helpline number has been established and no nodal officers have been appointed, leaving those working in Noida extremely vulnerable.

