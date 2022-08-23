Itanagar: Arunachal kickboxer Yora Tade, who sustained a grievous brain injury during a bout at the Wako India Seniors and Masters National Kickboxing Championship, breathed his last on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old ace kickboxer from Arunachal was admitted to a Chennai hospital on August 21 after losing consciousness following the bout and had undergone surgery on Monday evening.

Speaking to EastMojo, Kickboxing Association of Arunachal (KAA) coach Prakash Limbu said Tade was competing in the second round (-69 kg) of the championship when the incident took place.

“He slipped during the fight due to which his head took the impact of the strike from his opponent. After the match was over, he complained of dizziness and was later admitted to the hospital. A CT scan showed that he had cerebral oedema (swelling) and blood clots in the brain. The doctors then suggested surgery,” Limbu said while adding that youngster breathed his last at around 2.20 pm on Tuesday.

According to Limbu, Tade, a native of Tali in the Kra Daadi district, had been training under him since he was a kid.

“He was a bright kid and had recently taken a study break to complete his master’s in physical education (MPEd). This was supposed to be his comeback event after completing his studies,” a heartbroken Limbu said.

Limbu and the KAAteam along with Tade’s elder brother who reached Chennai today were completing the medical and police formalities at the time of filing this report.

Limbu said authorities from both Arunachal and Tamil Nadu governments are extending all support to complete the paper works and bring back Tade’s body to the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Sports minister Mama Natung have expressed grief over the death of the young kickboxer.

“Jolted to learn that our bright Kickboxer Yora Tade left for his heavenly abode. Too early to leave us, dear Tade! No words to express my grief. You will ever be in our hearts. Condolences to bereaved family, friends & admirers. May your journey to ultimate abode be peaceful!,” the chief minister said in a tweet.

Natung also took to Twitter to share his condolences.

“I am extremely shocked & sad to hear the sudden demise of Late Yora Tade; a young promising boxer of our state. It’s a great loss for the Sports fraternity of our state in general. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace,” the minister said.

