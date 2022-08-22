Covid cases ebb in Arunachal, two more test positive

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally rose to 66,550 on Monday after two more people tested positive for the virus, a senior health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296, he said.

The northeastern state has witnessed a declining trend of new infections. It had reported 22 fresh cases on Saturday and 17 on Sunday.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 126 active cases, while 66,128 people have recovered from the disease thus far, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

Altogether 12,88,474 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said over 18.40 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines till date.

