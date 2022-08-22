Namsai: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday attended Cadence — a premiere of the talents to be featured in the upcoming play, “Chowpha-Plang-Lu: The Sadiya Gohain,” a tale of the Tai-Khamti mutiny of 1839.

The play is a part of the celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ for recognising the unsung heroes from Arunachal Pradesh. It is directed by Riken Ngomle, an assistant professor (acting) of the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi.

Mein said Cadence is a get-together of different artists from across the country in collaboration with the Tai-Khamti Heritage and Literature Society to get a better understanding of the myriad cultures incorporated in the play.

Speaking to those gathered on the occasion, Mein exhorted them to take pride in their culture and tradition and come together for its preservation, promotion, and propagation.

“The government will leave no stone unturned to recognise the talents of our youth and will create better platforms to showcase their talents across the country and globally,” Mein said.

The deputy chief minister lauded the efforts of the artists appreciating their dedication in depicting the stories of Arunachal Pradesh’s unsung heroes in theatrical form.

He said the NSD is working on three plays on the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh – the Anglo-Abor War, the Anglo-Khamti War and the Ninu massacre.

The play on the Anglo-Abor War premiered at Dambuk on August 13-15, garnering a lot of appreciation from all corners.

The premiere of the drama on the Anglo-Khamti War will be in Namsai on August 30.

Music being a big part of the Tai-Khamti culture and the play, the event provided a platform to showcase various instruments and vocals coming together in a musical mélange.

Cadence is also an attempt to open a cross-culture dialogue of various other art forms like paintings, dance forms and costumes to see what each can contribute to the other culture and enhance the play to its utmost potential.

A ballroom dance choreographed by Vikram Mohan, musical performance by Tai-Khamti Heritage and Literature Society, the artwork of Jene Hai, live painting by Jagannath Seth and an music were all part of the premiere.

