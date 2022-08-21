Arunachal: 'Bandh' over erratic power supply in Lower Siang district

Likabali: In protest against the erratic power supply in the entire Lower Siang district, the general public and members of the business community have proposed a 48-hour ‘Chakka Bandh’ from August 22 to 23.
Writing to the Lower Siang deputy commissioner, a team led by youth leader Nyakar Taipodia claimed that the power department in Lower Siang had tried its best to connect the 33 KV line from Basar in Leparada district to Likabali.
However, they alleged that the Basar electrical division showed no interest in restoring the power connection.
They claimed that due to the lack of responsibility shown by the power department officials in the Leparada district, many people faced issues.
The bandh callers have urged the Basar electrical division to immediately restore the power supply, for the benefit of residents of Lower Siang.
