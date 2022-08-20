A spoonful of music, a gallon of nature and a pint of culture – all that make Ziro Festival of Music the dish worth savoring till the last bite. Come September, prepare yourself to taste this food for life with open arms and a welcoming heart.
In the Ziro Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, you’ll find art in everyday tasks of the hardworking men and women on ground – how they climb the poles, tie the tents, bind the bamboo – all in an attempt to form the most eco-friendly festival for many to relish – the Ziro Festival of Music.
Wherever your eyes go, the picturesque valley will only present you with authenticity that runs in its veins. Be it the Apatani tribe who are known for their body piercings, community of artists who carve the most alluring handicrafts, food stalls that will serve the palpable local dishes or the beautiful people of Ziro who will make you one of their own and yet, you will shine bright.
For what is life, without emotions. The music performances at the festival will make you weak in the knees with serenity and joy that you’ll find nowhere else. The trumpet will call for your attention, flute will bind you in its keys, drums will produce vibrations of nature – all coming together to form an acapella of their own.
When not treating your soul with music, you can choose to make new friends or just laze in the rice fields, try new cuisines or watch the sun go down at the horizon. Rest assured, the place never lets you have a dull moment. All you catch is the greener side of the grass with some colourful flowers to add flavour.
If you’d been waiting for a chance to visit the border state of Arunachal Pradesh, let this be the sign you were looking for. The northeastern flavours of Ziro Festival of Music will keep you wanting for more. The four days of the festival tend to get over in a blink and yet, give you a lifetime of memories. The people, the place, the performances and the never-ending gratification of attending India’s greatest outdoor music festival – we can’t choose what we love the most about it.
Hop on the wagon, for this season all roads lead to Ziro. Don’t miss out, book your tickets at www.zirofestival.com.
These photos are a part of Shiv Ahuja’s ongoing photo series on Ziro, which he has been documenting since the first edition of the festival in 2012.
Photos: Memories from Ziro Festival of Music