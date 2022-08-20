A spoonful of music, a gallon of nature and a pint of culture – all that make Ziro Festival of Music the dish worth savoring till the last bite. Come September, prepare yourself to taste this food for life with open arms and a welcoming heart.

The audience enjoy the concert in rain: 2012

In the Ziro Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, you’ll find art in everyday tasks of the hardworking men and women on ground – how they climb the poles, tie the tents, bind the bamboo – all in an attempt to form the most eco-friendly festival for many to relish – the Ziro Festival of Music.

Bullo Mobing working on building the bamboo stage, Piilo (Moon): 2013

Local Apatani men setting up the bamboo stage: 2013

Wherever your eyes go, the picturesque valley will only present you with authenticity that runs in its veins. Be it the Apatani tribe who are known for their body piercings, community of artists who carve the most alluring handicrafts, food stalls that will serve the palpable local dishes or the beautiful people of Ziro who will make you one of their own and yet, you will shine bright.

An Apatani altar, Kharun Tammu Agyang, for protecting the home from evil spirits and for the well being of families: 2012

Michi Opo (centre) of the festival team enjoys a moment with an Apatani couple. The lady can be seen wearing the distinctive nose adornment called Yaping Hullo: 2013

Festival attendees join the Daminda – a traditional Apatani dance performed by over 800 ladies: 2018

For what is life, without emotions. The music performances at the festival will make you weak in the knees with serenity and joy that you’ll find nowhere else. The trumpet will call for your attention, flute will bind you in its keys, drums will produce vibrations of nature – all coming together to form an acapella of their own.

British jazz sensation Nubya Garcia on the Piilo stage: 2018

Martin, vocalist of Oorali, the folk-fusion band from Kerala: 2018

When not treating your soul with music, you can choose to make new friends or just laze in the rice fields, try new cuisines or watch the sun go down at the horizon. Rest assured, the place never lets you have a dull moment. All you catch is the greener side of the grass with some colourful flowers to add flavour.

Festival team members Tashi (left) and Tadu Amung (right). In 2018, Amung, a core team member passed away too young: 2014

A team member takes a break from the bamboo work on site at the festival ground: 2013

If you’d been waiting for a chance to visit the border state of Arunachal Pradesh, let this be the sign you were looking for. The northeastern flavours of Ziro Festival of Music will keep you wanting for more. The four days of the festival tend to get over in a blink and yet, give you a lifetime of memories. The people, the place, the performances and the never-ending gratification of attending India’s greatest outdoor music festival – we can’t choose what we love the most about it.

Hop on the wagon, for this season all roads lead to Ziro. Don’t miss out, book your tickets at www.zirofestival.com.

These photos are a part of Shiv Ahuja’s ongoing photo series on Ziro, which he has been documenting since the first edition of the festival in 2012.

