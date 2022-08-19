Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Thursday lauded the Centre for extending all possible help to the state.

He urged the Centre to make policy decision for the border state keeping in view its topography and the challenges it faces.

Stating that a transparent model of governance is the prime focus of the state government, he said the government has already announced 2022-23 as the year of e-governance and is accordingly undertaking initiatives.

He said that the developments that the northeastern state witnessed in the last eight years were due to the focused initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Arunachal will achieve the happiness index when the country will celebrate 100 years of Independence. Several initiatives are being taken up for it, Khandu said at the inaugural session of a two-day regional conference on ‘Bringing citizens and government closer through administrative reforms’.

Aligned to the vision of vibrant Arunachal Pradesh@2047, the state government recently launched the course planner at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, to create a robust Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service to take the state to the next level of growth and overall prosperity, Khandu said.

The Arunachal Pradesh government, he said, has so far organised 1051 Sarkar Aapke Dwar (governance at your doorstep) camps across the state which has benefitted over 12 lakh people in remote areas through various central and state flagship programmes.

Twenty-six mega SAD camps were organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, which helped more than 5000 people. We will continue to conduct such programs in the future for the convenience of the people, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the government has taken many initiatives to ensure that the benefits of various programmes reach the last mile.

The good governance index was conceptualised to focus on aspects which may vary from the development indices. Recognising the importance of the index, the Cabinet had taken the decision to prepare it in January this year, Mein said.

The index will provide valuable insights into the weak and strong areas of districts’ performances and highlight the disparities in development thereby indicating areas where government intervention is required. This may set the trend in other northeastern states and create healthy competition among the districts of Arunachal Pradesh, he added.

