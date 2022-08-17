Conference on bringing citizens, govt closer through reforms in Itanagar

New Delhi: A two-day regional conference on the theme “Bringing citizens and government closer through administrative reforms” will be held at Itanagar from August 18, the personnel ministry Wednesday said.

The conference is an effort to bring the government and citizens closer through various administrative reforms at the Centre, state and district level, according to a statement.

Two-day Regional Conference on "Bringing Citizens and Government Closer-Through Administrative Reforms" will be held on 18-19 August, 2022 at Itanagar.

It is being factored by use of digital technology pursuing next generation reforms and innovations with policy objective of “maximum governance, minimum government”, entailing government process re-engineering, universal access to e-services, excellence in digital initiatives at district level and excellence in adopting emerging technologies and use of ICT management, the statement said.

The conference is being organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein will inaugurate the event.

A Regional Conference aiming in administrative reforms for bringing citizens and Government closer would be held on 18th & 19th August 2022.



I welcome Hon'ble Union MoS for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions @DrJitendraSingh ji in the land of Rising Sun #ArunachalPradesh. https://t.co/9YeFR2eZIw — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 17, 2022

The National Centre for Good Governance, DARPG shall enter into an MoU with government of Arunachal Pradesh for conducting mid-career building programs in governance for 500 officers of government of Arunachal Pradesh Administrative Services over the next five years.

During the event, presentations will be made on reforms in governance; public grievance redressal and e-office in northeastern states; good governance practices in north eastern states; district good governance index and good governance practices.

This conference is dedicated to the region of northeastern and eastern states of India. More than 300 delegates from pan-India are expected to participate in the conference, which is being held in a semi-virtual mode, the statement said.

A film on PM awarded initiatives in public administration for 2021 in the Northeast, made by DARPG will be screened.

