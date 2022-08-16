Miao: Christian youth in Arunachal Pradesh organised a special prayer service to pray for the country on the occasion of its 75th year of independence.

Addressing the youth before the prayer service, George Pallipparambil, Bishop of Miao diocese in East Arunachal Pradesh, reminded the youth of valuing this freedom. “As we mark the Platinum Jubilee of our beloved country’s independence today, remember that this freedom that we celebrate came at a cause. Many made supreme sacrifices with their lives.”

Underlining the roles and duties of the youth, Bishop George, who is also the Chairman of the North East Regional Youth Council, said, “As Christian youth, we have to be loyal, productive and responsible citizens. Nation-building is our task and abiding by the laws of our country is our duty.”

Appreciating the youth for praying for the country on its independence day which also coincided with the National Youth Sunday of the Church, Father Regi Mani, the Director of Catholic Youth in east Arunachal Pradesh, said, “Praying for the country is the best way to celebrate our country’s independence. As we celebrate our freedom, as Christian Youth, let us do everything in our capacity to bring about lasting changes in the society, church and the country at large.”

Speaking on behalf of the youth, Jeremai Krong, a youth leader from Tezu said, “As we remember the sacrifices of our founding fathers and pray for our country today, let us also, as young people, keep in mind that we need to make sacrifice as a part of any noble cause worth fighting for in life. Like Mother Mary, forgetting ourselves, let us also rise and go with haste to become harbingers of change, progress, and development.”

Prayer services were held at St. Peter’s Church, Tezu, Lohit district, Christ the Light Shrine, Miao, Changlang district, De Paul Mission, Khanu, Longding district and several other places in East Arunachal Pradesh.

