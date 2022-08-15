One-day recoveries surpass fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal

Itanagar: Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday as 21 more people recuperated from the disease and six new infections were reported, a senior health official said.

The caseload in the northeastern state rose to 66,402 while, 65,925 people have been cured of the disease, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Among the new cases, two were reported from the Capital Complex Region and one each from Changlang, Lower Siang, Shi Yomi and Tawang districts, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 181 active cases, the SSO said.

Namsai district has the highest number of active cases at 32, followed by Upper Siang at 24, East Siang at 21, Shi Yomi at 14 and Siang district at 12.

Altogether 12,87,217 samples have been tested for the coronavirus infection in the state thus far, including 46 on Sunday, Jampa said.

Over 18.28 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said.

