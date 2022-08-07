Itanagar: Former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Tamo Mibang breathed his last at around 2 pm on Saturday in his Mirbuk (Pasighat) residence after a prolonged illness.

He was 67 years old and is survived by his wife Rongili Mibang, retired joint director of school education, two sons and grandchildren.

Born on July 1, 1955, at Jomo village, Prof Mibang was the first Arunachalee to become vice-chancellor of a central university. He was positioned as pro-VC, vice-chancellor and vice-chancellor of RGU.

His contribution and achievements in the field of academia and academic administration are unparalleled and would be inscribed in golden letters in history.

The initiation of his academic voyage was set to sail when he joined as a lecturer under the state government at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat. He worked there from 1978-1988. His next assignment was as a Reader in the Department of History at the erstwhile Arunachal University (RGU) from 1988-1995.

Before joining as the vice-chancellor of the university, he served as a professor in the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS) under RGU from 1995-2012. After completion of his stint as the vice-chancellor of the university, he re-joined the AITS on August 2, 2018.

As a researcher of unwonted eminence and authority, he had to his credit 16 books, reviews of four books, 46 research papers published in reputed international and national journals apart from 32 radio talks and several unpublished lectures and talks delivered on various occasions both at academic and administrative forums.

Recognising his excellence and contribution in the field of his expertise, the Asiatic Society, Kolkata awarded him the Bimala Churn Law Gold Medal in 2017 for outstanding contribution to the field of ethnology and folklore.

A group of RGU faculty members would be joining his last journey at Mirbuk on Sunday, RGU officials said.

State Governor, Brig. (Retd) B D Mishra condoled the sudden demise of Prof. Mibang.

“In his passing away, the state has lost a brilliant educationist and academician, who made a lasting contribution to higher education in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

The Governor said Prof. Mibang’s path-breaking academic career and achievements in academic administration will always be remembered.

Joining the people of Arunachal Pradesh in the hour of grief, he offered prayers to Donyi Polo to give fortitude to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss and eternal peace for the departed soul.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also expressed profound grief and condoled the demise of Prof Mibang.

In a condolence message this evening, Khandu said that Prof Mibang will be always remembered as the doyen of tribal studies, who remained committed to academics by contributing immensely to the state and nation till his last breath.

See more I deeply mourn passing away of former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Prof Tamo Mibang.



A doyen of tribal studies, he remained committed to academics and contributed immensely to the state & nation.



Prayers to Lord Buddha to give peace to the departed soul. pic.twitter.com/usEYqVMQda — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 6, 2022

Khandu said Prof Mibang was a first-generation academician of the state, who rose from the post of lecturer to the highest post of a university and will have the distinction of being the first Arunachalee Vice Chancellor of a university.

“His love and commitment for documentation and research on the rich tribal cultural heritage of the state laid the foundation of the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS), where he served as Professor before donning the mantle of the University’s Vice Chancellor,” Khandu observed.

He further said that Prof Mibang’s love and attachment with the AITS could be vouched from the fact that after his stint as the Vice Chancellor he returned to AITS and guided young scholars as a professor till retirement.

“The Arunachalee society will be forever indebted to Prof Mibang, who not only had an impeccable career as an academician but also won one and all through his simplicity and sheer determination to preserve the indigenous tribal culture of the state. May Lord Buddha bless the departed soul eternal peace,” the chief minister added.

