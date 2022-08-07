The Arunachal Pradesh police in Kurung Kumey district on Sunday said that they have arrested two persons, Roham Ali a subcontractor, and Bengia Tani, a labour supervisor, for their alleged role in bringing the 19 labourers from Assam to the hill state, and subsequent death of six of them, while three others remain missing.

While personnel from the Kurung Kumey district’s Koloriang police station arrested Ali from Pasighat, the headquarters of East Siang district on July 29, Tani was arrested on August 1 from Koloriang, the district headquarters of Kurung Kumey.

A case 10/22 has been registered at the Koloriang police station against both the accused. While Ali has been booked under sections 406 (Criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonesty) of the IPC, Tani has been booked under sections 341 (Wrongful restraint) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the IPC r.w section 27 Arms Act.

While Ali, hailing from Jonai in Assam’s Dhemaji district, is in police custody, Tani is out on bail as he has tested COVID-19 positive.

The police are now on the lookout for the main accused Rejaul Karim, who reportedly brought the 19 workers from Assam and allegedly sold them to the contractors for Rs 20 lakh. Karim is also a resident of lower Assam.

Speaking with EastMojo, Gejum Basar, officer-in-charge of the Koloriang police station said, “Though we have suspended the search and rescue operations to trace the remaining three workers, we have taken up the matter very seriously and are investigating it thoroughly. We are on the lookout for the main accused Rejaul Karim who allegedly sold the workers here and we are confident of apprehending him very soon.”

The 19 workers from Assam were engaged in road construction for a project under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the remote Huri area under the Damin subdivision.

They left the camp for their homes on July 5 without informing their contractors, who had allegedly denied them leave for Eid-al-Adha celebrations.

Extensive search operations were soon launched by the Arunachal Pradesh police with the help of locals to track them. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Indian Air Force (IAF), later joined the search and rescue operations.

However, of the 19, 10 have been rescued; six of them have reportedly died, while three others are still missing.

On July 27, two of the 19 workers, Majidul Ali and Manowar Hossen, after being rescued from Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district, narrated a harrowing tale of oppression, including being sold off by the broker Rejaul Karim for Rs 20 lakh. They were among the 10 rescued so far.

Ali and Hossen were two of the seven people from Bogulaora village in Assam’s Kokrajhar district who left for Arunachal Pradesh on May 30. Karim, who took them to Arunachal, allegedly sold them to contractors in Arunachal for Rs 20 lakh.

