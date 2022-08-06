Arunachal Pradesh recorded as many as 58 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 66,164, the state Directorate of Health Services COVID-19 report on Friday stated.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, Namsai district reported 16, Itanagar Capital Complex and Lower Subansiri reported six each, Anjaw (5), West Kameng (4), Changlang, East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley three each, Dibang Valley, Shi Yomi, Siang and Upper Siang two each, while Kamle, Leparada, Pakke Kessang and Tawang reported one case each, respectively, the report stated.

The state currently has an active COVID-19 caseload of 367.

On the other hand, as many as 65,501 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 80 on Friday, while the recovery rate stood at 99.0 per cent, the report added.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in the state remained at 296 as no new fatality was recorded in the state during the period, it stated.

Namsai has the highest number of 71 active cases, followed by Dibang Valley (51), Upper Siang and West Kameng 24 each, Lower Subansiri (23), East Siang (22), Anjaw (18), Itanagar Capital Complex, Changlang and Leparada 15 each, Shi Yomi (14), Tawang (12), Siang (11), Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley 10 each, Kamle (8), Pakke Kessang and West Siang five each, Kurung Kumey and Lower Siang three each, while Papum Pare and Longding districts have two active cases each, the report stated.

Nearly 12.85 lakh samples for the infection have been tested in the state so far, including 332 on Friday, the report added.

