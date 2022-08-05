Arunachal Pradesh reported at least 60 fresh cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 66,106, the Directorate of Health Services, Arunachal Pradesh, stated in its daily COVID-19 report.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296, with no new fatality being reported from the state on Thursday, while the death rate stood at 0.45 per cent, the report stated.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While nine fresh cases were recorded in Namsai district, Siang reported eight new cases, followed by Itanagar Capital Complex (6), Upper Siang (5), Dibang Valley, East Siang, Kamle and West Kameng four each, Leparada (3), Changlang, Lohit, Lower Dibang Valley and West Siang two each, and Anjaw, Lower Subansiri, Pakke Kessang, Shi Yomi and Tawang one case each, it added.

The state currently has 389 active COVID-19 cases. About 65,421 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 71 in the past 24 hours, while the recovery rate stood at 98.96 per cent, the report stated.

At present, Namsai district has the highest of 65 active cases, followed by Dibang valley (61), Upper Siang (25), East Siang (24), Itanagar Capital Complex and Lower Subansiri 21 each, and Anjaw and West Kameng 20 cases each, respectively, the report added.

Nearly 12.85 lakh samples have been tested for the disease in the state so far, including 370 on Thursday.

Trending Stories









