Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that the role of police personnel should not only be limited to enforcing law and order, but they must also try to become active partners in the development process.

“Since police officers are looked upon as role models in the society, they must motivate youths towards more positive roles,” Khandu, who was addressing the valedictory ceremony of the 4-day annual conference of superintendents of police and commandants of Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) and Indian Reserve Battalions (IRBN) here said.

Also emphasizing on community policing, the chief minister requested the police officers to maintain good rapport with the locals so that it would help in creating a positive atmosphere and in reducing criminal activities.

Khandu complimented the police department for effectively dealing with the crimes related to drugs with iron hand.

Be it fighting insurgency, crimes or war against drugs, the police force has proved its mettle, he said.

Declaring drug addiction to be more dangerous than insurgency, the chief minister said if the issue is not dealt properly then dark days lay ahead for the state.

Khandu further lauded the department for making good progress in ensuring the surrender of insurgents.

He assured that a surrender policy will be launched soon to rehabilitate surrendered insurgents through government flagships programmes.

Taking note of the increasing cyber crime, the chief minister urged the police to leverage available technology to become an active part of the digital world to deal with the new emerging trends of crime.

Further he urged the police department to play an active role in the successful implementation of eILP version 3 in the state.

Khandu informed that the version 3, which is currently being developed, has the provision for auto generation of eILP permit making the entire process seamless.

He further requested the police officials posted in the Assam-Arunachal border for their positive role and cooperation to facilitate early solution of the vexed boundary issue.

He also urged them to maintain good relations with the Indian Armed Forces personnel posted in the international borders.

Home Minister Bamang Felix, advisor to home minister and Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak, chief secretary Dharmendra and DGP Satish Golcha also addressed the valedictory event. The chief minister earlier flagged off a fleet of police vehicles and also felicitated the awardees from the police department.

