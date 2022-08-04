New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao has called upon the Central government to consider all flood related projects of the north eastern states under “natural calamities” and sanction them accordingly.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour of the Parliament on Tuesday, Gao said the monsoon season lasts for around six months in the north eastern states, especially in Arunachal Pradesh following which the frontier state has already witnessed a record number of 19 landslide fatalities this year.

“When it rains in Arunachal, either the roads and bridges snap, or there are landslides everywhere which have already killed so many people. Hence I request the Central government to look into all the demands (schemes) forwarded by the Arunachal Pradesh government in terms of flood control and restoration,” the MP said.

Gao, who represents the Arunachal East constituency, also highlighted the deaths caused by floods in Assam this year and appealed to the government to consider the flood related projects of the state under natural calamities.

“The north eastern states face several problems due to the monsoon every year so I request the Centre to kindly look into this,” Gao said.

