Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Wednesday emphasised the need for maintenance of border roads in the state for the benefit of security forces and locals.

Addressing a high-level security meeting at Raj Bhawan, Mishra also suggested upkeep of strategic roads in Arunachal Pradesh, stating that it will be beneficial for the economic growth of the people and the protection of vulnerable border areas.

Mishra further suggested concerted efforts by the state government and armed forces for the removal of all bottlenecks in leasing out or acquiring land for defence purposes or road construction.

Taking part in the discussion, Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed that several roads and other projects have been recommended under Border Area Development Projects, which will be beneficial to the people and at the same time to the armed forces for securing the borders.

He also informed that the local needs of the armed forces, in terms of agricultural produce, will be catered through the Agricultural Marketing Boards of the state government.

Earlier, Brigadier General of Staff (Operations) of Eastern Command Brig K S Dhadwal briefed the Governor and Chief Minister about the security scenario and challenges to the state.

Dhadwal also shared the initiatives of the Indian Army in boosting tourism and creating bonhomie with the local people of the state.

The meeting was participated by chief secretary Dharmendra, director general of police Satish Golcha, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Army Command Lt General R P Kalita, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 3 Corps Lt General R C Tiwari, commissioner to chief minister Sonam Chombay, among others.

