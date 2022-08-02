Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh home minister Bamang Felix on Monday called upon the police officers of the state to avoid seeking transfer and posting in the areas of their choice.

“You (police officers) have to consider the entire length and breadth of the state as your area of work and refrain from seeking transfer and posting according to your preference. We are all accountable for the development of the state as maintaining law and order is important for a state’s development,” said Felix.

The home minister was addressing the police officers present at the inaugural session of the annual conference of superintendents of police and commandants of Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) and Indian Reserve Battalions (IRBN) at the D K Convention Hall here.

Conducted with the theme ‘Building Professionalism through Basic Policing’, the annual conference is being attended by SPs and Commandants from across the state.

Officers of deputy SP rank and others concerned are participating through video conferencing. During the four-day-long event, various issues pertaining to the performances and challenges of the police and IRBN forces and the way forward would be discussed.

Felix, while pointing out that the state police would be celebrating 50 years of its establishment this year, exhorted the officers to introspect on its achievements and shortcomings and introduce changes wherever required.

Assuring all possible support from the state government for the welfare and development of APP, the home minister urged the officers to execute their duties and responsibilities with utmost sincerity and dedication.

Further calling upon the officers and officials stationed at the police headquarters to be clear on their vision and approach, he advised them to send proposals for the development of infrastructures with proper justification and financial implications so that the same can be pursued without any setbacks.

Regarding the issue of drug menace, the minister informed that a proposal for establishing a state-of-the-art forensic science laboratory is being pursued so that the drug traffickers can be charge-sheeted with the backup of forensic evidence.

Also expressing concern over the influx of outsiders into the state, Felix directed the police personnel to strictly check the inner line permits (ILPs) of those visiting the state at all entry points.

“Ensure that there is a local guardian who can vouch for the entry and exit of such outsiders,” he said.

Felix also called for the full-fledged implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and e-office at the police headquarters in Chimpu.

Advisor to the home minister and Liromoba NyamarKarbak in his deliberation called upon the SPs to make themselves available and visible at their respective places of posting.

He asked them to visit schools and colleges and try to become role models for the youths.

