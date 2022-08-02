Itanagar: The Koloriang, Damin, Parsi-Parlo and Sarli Students’ Union (KDPSSU) has served a 15-day ultimatum to the state education department seeking immediate transfer and posting of teachers, among others, in the 21-Koloriang assembly constituency of Kurung Kumey district.

According to the KDPSSU, there is a shortage of teachers in all the government schools of the constituency and they also lack basic infrastructure facilities.

The Koloriang assembly constituency consists of six administrative circles.

Addressing media persons at the Press Club here, KDPSSU president Keji Chabok said a series of representations have already been submitted to the education department by the union but they have received no positive response till date.

Chabok said the KDPSSU members also visited various educational institutions of Koloriang recently during which they came across “heartbreaking” findings.

“The children are studying in the worst educational environment possible. There is also a huge shortage of teachers while the schools are in a dilapidated condition. The teaching and learning process will soon cease to end, if sufficient teachers are not provided to the schools at the earliest,” Chabok said.

The union leader said if the trend continues, it will completely collapse the education system of the area and put the careers and futures of thousands of students at risk.

“We are amazed as to why the government is meting out a step-motherly treatment to the public of 21-Koloriang Assembly Constituency? If corrective measures are not taken soon the educational status of our constituency will perish,” Chabok said.

According to the union, the lone higher secondary school of the Koloriang constituency lacks science and commerce streams and also requires Economics, History, Hindi and Social Science trained graduate teachers (TGTs).

The government secondary school (GSS) at Nikja requires two TGTs for Mathematics and one each for English and Science.

Similarly the GSS Damin is suffering from the lack of TGTs for English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, History, etc.

The GSS Sarli doesn’t have Mathematics and Hindi teachers and the condition is similar in GSS Parsi-Parlo which also lacks a Science teacher.

“The government residential school in Paniasang requires two TGTs while various schools of Polosang area are also suffering from the lack of teachers for all subjects,” the KDPSSU said, seeking immediate redressal of the same in 15 days.

The union has threatened to launch a series of democratic movements in the constituency in the form of rallies, protests and shutdowns if their demands are not met within the next 15 days.

