In a big boost for the cancer patients of Arunachal Pradesh, the state cancer society here is all set to establish a state-of-the-art tertiary cancer care centre in the state soon.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media to share the information on Tuesday.

He said that the tertiary cancer care centre would be set up for the people in a phased manner.

“The centre will be equipped with the latest technologies and facilities like linear accelerator (True Beam), Brach therapy Unit, and PET CT scan. This will be in addition to the free diagnostics, chemotherapy and medicines being provided by the government,” Khandu said, adding that the new facility will make cancer treatment easier and hassle-free.

Chaired the meeting of State Cancer Society. Appreciate the concern and commitment of all in making Arunachal cancer-free.



We're unwavering in our resolve to wipe out the menace of cancer from the State. Stand firmly with our dear ones in their fight against the disease. pic.twitter.com/zik1YlDkhi — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 2, 2022

The decision to set up the tertiary cancer care centre was taken by the governing body of the state cancer society on Tuesday.

The aims of the state cancer society are mainly to oversee comprehensive cancer treatment, including pain and palliative care support, to create awareness and to set up cancer care centres under central and state government schemes.

Khandu, who chaired the meeting, also stressed the need for creating mass awareness to prevent and fight cancer in the state by involving community-based and non-government organisations.

“Given the importance of behavioural changes for the prevention of cancer, I have requested Health Minister Alo Libang to take initiatives in this regard,” the chief minister said in his post.

Khandu, in his post, also informed that as many as 3232 patients have benefitted from the Chief Minister’s Free Cancer Chemotherapy Scheme (CMFCCS) so far.

The scheme was launched in 2017 to provide chemotherapy medicines up to a ceiling of Rs 5 lakh per patient per annum to all Arunachalee cancer patients, regular state government employees and their dependents.

The state government had increased the financial allocation for CMFCCS from Rs 3 to Rs 6 crore in the State Budget 2022-23.

During the meeting, Cancer Control Programme state nodal officer Dr Sam Tsering informed that the memorandum of understanding with Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai shall be renewed for the CM’s Free Cancer Chemotherapy Scheme for another three years.

It was also informed that Cancer Screening Project would soon be launched in the Papum Pare, East Siang and Tirap districts including the Itanagar Capital Region.

Among others, health minister Libang, advisor to health minister Goruk Pordung, principal secretary (Health) Dr Sharat Chauhan and commissioner to chief minister Sonam Chombay attended the meeting.

