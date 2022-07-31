New recoveries top fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal

Itanagar: Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, with 83 more people recovering as against 58 daily infections, a senior health department official said.
The state’s coronavirus tally stood at 65,807, while a total of 65,031 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 296, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.
Arunachal Pradesh now has 480 active cases, Jampa said.
Altogether, 12,82,857 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till date.
Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 18,05,673 people have been inoculated till date.
