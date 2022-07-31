Itanagar: In a daring operation, two minors stuck on a rock for hours in the middle of the Kameng river in the Pacha Myorang area of Seppa were successfully rescued by the rescue operation team on Sunday evening.

A video of two boys stranded on the rock and Kameng River water increasing alarmingly was being circulated on district WhatsApp forum, informing boys were stranded for hours and unable to swim across. The residents alerted the deputy commissioner and the police seeking immediate rescue.

Deputy Commissioner, Seppa, Abhishek Pravimal had rushed to the spot along with local residents and the police.

Later an inflated country rafting boat with life jackets were brought from East Kameng Social Welfare Cultural Organisation Chairman Bharat Sonam resident by the team led by Junior Engineer PHED Seppa, Sangtung Yangfo.

The rescue operation ended around 7 om. Later DC Seppa took both boys to the hospital for medical assistance and later handed over the boys to their family members.

