Itanagar: With just around two weeks away from being inaugurated, the under construction greenfield airport at Hollongi received a major boost on Thursday with the installation process of signage, guiding systems and other essential passenger facilities of the airport being completed.

The pictures of the signage, which are both in English and local Nyishi dialect, were shared on twitter by the Regional Executive Director (RED), Airports Authority of India (AAI), North Eastern Region.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Signage ready! All essential passenger facilities & guiding system being installed inside New Greenfield #Hollongi Airport in #ArunachalPradesh,” the tweet from the RED, with a picture of one of the check-in counters read.

The greenfield airport, located at Hollongi, around 15 km from here, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his third visit to the state as PM in February 2019.

Though the work on the airport had substantially slowed down due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic in the state, the ambitious project is now nearing completion and is scheduled to be operational by August 15 next.

Spread over an area of 320 hectares, the airport, once completed, would be able to accommodate narrow-bodied jets like the Airbus A321 in the first phase and Boeing 747, one of the largest passenger aircrafts, later.

The first flight test landing on the airstrip was conducted by the AAI on July 19, where a Dornier aircraft manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited had landed at the airport.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The terminal of the energy-efficient airport will also be equipped with all modern amenities and will be able to accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours.

Also read | Assam CM hits out at Chowdhury over ‘rashtrapatni’ remark

Trending Stories









