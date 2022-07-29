Arunachal: BJP stages protest against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh BJP on Friday staged a demonstration in front of its party headquarters here against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his “Rashtrapatni” remark.

Chowdhury has drawn considerable flak from the ruling BJP after he was recently heard referring to President Droupadi Murmu as “Rashtrapatni” in a video clip.

Accepting his mistake and terming it as slip of the tongue, Chowdhury had on Thursday said that he would apologise to the President, but not to the BJP.

Speaking to reporters on the day, state BJP spokesperson and former minister Dr Mohesh Chai said Chowdhury’s remark is an insult not only to the First Citizen of India, but also to all women and the tribal community of the country.

“We strongly condemn the remark and demand that the Congress party should apologize to the whole country for this intentional derogatory remark against the President of India,” Dr Chai said.

The BJP workers later also burnt the effigies of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi and Chowdhury.

BJP state vice-presidents Nani Lajie, Tagin Siga, Y T Burang and Junty Singpho, state secretaries Joram Tat and Taring Tiri, ST Morcha president Hinium Tacho and others party leaders were also present on the occasion.

