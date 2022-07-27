Itanagar: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) on Wednesday burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah and others to protest against the arrest of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi was arrested on Tuesday while taking part in a peaceful protest at the Parliament against the hike in LPG, petrol, diesel, and other essential commodities’ prices. The former Congress president was forcefully arrested and sent to Kingsway police station.

“Today is a Black Day for democracy in this country,” said APYC president Tarh Johny while taking part in the protest here.

He also expressed concern over the anarchy and dictatorship prevailing in the country under the BJP-led NDA government at the centre.

Johny said while the common man is already struggling with price hikes, there is also the added burden of unemployment and harassment by the central government.

Indian Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV was also reportedly manhandled, tortured, and arrested by the Delhi police while he was taking part in a peaceful protest.

Condemning the Centre for its highhandedness against opposition leaders, the APYC said it is an attempt to crush the voice of the opposition.

“Indian democracy is under threat under the BJP-led NDA government,” the Youth Congress added.

The APCC led by its president and former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki also staged a peaceful dharna against the “targeted political vendetta against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the misuse of institutional agencies by the PM Modi and BJP Government” at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here on Wednesday.

