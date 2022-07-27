Itanagar: The Centre has approved two new tourist circuits for Arunachal Pradesh to boost tourism in the northeastern state, officials said here on Wednesday.

See more The opening of two new tourist routes for Arunachal's Tirap and Longding districts will further enhance the growing tourism sector of the state. Tourists can now explore the gushing rivulets, green and vibrant orchids to picturesque scenery of these southern Arunachal districts. pic.twitter.com/dSNvTzmBMV — MyGov Arunachal Pradesh (@MyGovArunachal) July 26, 2022

The new tourist circuits are Dibrugarh – Deomali – Hukanjuri – Khonsa in Tirap district and Dibrugarh – Kanubari – Longding in Longding district of the state, they said.

“The proposal of Arunachal Pradesh government relating to opening of new tourist routes has been examined by the central government. It has, accordingly, been decided with the approval of the competent authority in the Ministry of Home Affairs to open the two new tourist routs in Arunachal Pradesh for tourism purpose, a circular from the union home ministry stated.

See more #AmazingArunachal



Gratitude to Adarniya Griha Mantri Shri @AmitShah Ji & the Central Govt for opening two new tourist routes in the state.



Explore gushing rivulets, green and vibrant orchids of Tirap to picturesque scenery of Longding districts.



Come, we are waiting for you! pic.twitter.com/gAwh6zA1wC — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 25, 2022

The MHA also urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to augment the capacity of district administration including police of Tirap and Longding districts to cater to the security of the area for creating an environment conducive to promoting tourism, the officials said.

The activities of tourists to be adequately monitored by the concerned agencies,” the order further stated.

A post by the Arunachal Pradesh tourism department welcomed the opening of the new tourist routes. “Now hitherto unknown, unexplored destinations of both these districts will be open for tourists. This will in turn boost the local economy and people’s livelihood. Tourists will be able to experience the enchanting culture, dances and cuisine of the area,” it said.

