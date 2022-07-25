Arunachal reports 24 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 65,337

Itanagar: The COVID-19 tally in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 65,337 on Monday after 24 more people tested positive for the virus, a senior health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296. The state had reported 82 new infections on Sunday.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 361 active cases, while 64,680 people have recovered from the disease thus far, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

A total of 12,80,622 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state so far, Jampa added.

Over 17.78 lakh people have been inoculated till date, said State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung.

