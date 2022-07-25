Guwahati: Two more labourers, who went missing from a camp at a border road construction site in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district on July 5, were rescued from a forest in between Huri, the construction campsite, and Tapa village on Sunday.

Both the labourers were rescued by a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) with the help of local villagers. The health condition of the duo, Kholebuddin Sheik (27) and Shamidul Sheik (19), is stated to be critical.

After being rescued, they were immediately brought to the State Bank of India (SBI) camp at Huri and provided first aid, and later shifted to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Damin for treatment.

Speaking with EastMojo, Gejum Basar, officer-in-charge of Koloriang police station, said, “The health condition of both Kholebuddin and Shamidul is critical and doctors have advised to airlift them for better treatment by Monday.”

With this, 10 out of the 19 labourers who went missing have been rescued. According to the rescued labourers, three of them reportedly died while being lost in the jungles, but their bodies have not yet been traced by the authorities. The remaining six workers are still missing.

According to the Kurung Kumey district administration, search operations to locate the remaining labourers had to be called off on Sunday owing to the threat from venomous snakes in the forests. The Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers could also not join in the search operations on Sunday due to bad weather. However, the search and rescue operations resumed on Monday morning.

“As per the statement of the two labourers rescued on Sunday, four others who were with them were left behind as they were not in a condition to walk,” the district administration said.

The labourers were engaged in road construction for a project allegedly under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the remote Huri area under the Damin subdivision. They left the camp for their homes on July 5 without informing their contractors, who had allegedly denied them leave for Eid-al-Adha celebrations.

Extensive search operations were soon launched by the Arunachal Pradesh police with the help of locals to track them. The SDRF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and IAF later joined the search and rescue operations.

All of the labourers are from Assam, the majority of them hailing from lower Assam districts, including Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri and Barpeta.

