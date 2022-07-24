Seppa: A 47-year-old man was recently arrested by the East Kameng police from Tripura after he was accused of misappropriating funds of the company he used to work for here.

The accused, identified as Sushanta Saha, was working as the manager of M/s Longsa Mangam Enterprises, local retail and wholesale business firm, and had allegedly fled away with around Rs 45 lakh belonging to the company on May 25.

The matter was accordingly reported to the police and a case under U/S 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Seppa police station in East Kameng district.

Upon receipt of the complaint, the police formed a team to work on the case and started examining the persons and bank accounts connected with Saha.

“Though his phone was kept on surveillance, he kept on changing his sim card and location from Manipur to West Bengal and then Tripura. He was eventually arrested from Agartala on the intervening night of July 20 and 21 as a result of a raid assisted by the Tripura police,” East Kameng SP Rahul Gupta said.

The Seppa police team that travelled to Agartala to nab Saha consisted of inspectors Sochi Don and Sunita Nabam and constables Senia Yangfo, Tagi Gyadi and M Wangsu.

The SP said, “An amount of Rs 2.70 lakh, which was available in one of Saha’s bank accounts, has been frozen. However, the actual quantum of money involved in the case is being investigated.”

One mobile phone and three bank passbooks were also recovered from the accused, Gupta said while thanking the Tripura police for their support.

The East Kameng police in July last year had travelled to West Garo Hills in Meghalaya to arrest a migrant contractor in a similar case of cheating amounting to Rs 10 lakh.

