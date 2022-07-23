Guwahati: Eight of the 19 Assam labourers who went missing from a camp at a border road construction site in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district on July 5 have been rescued so far, while three of them have reportedly died.

According to a press release by the Kurung Kumey district administration, eight labourers were rescued from a forest near the Furak river in between Huri, the construction campsite, and Furak village. While four were rescued on Friday evening, three were rescued in the same place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Another labourer of the group of eight was rescued on Saturday evening.

“A total of eight labourers have been rescued so far. Out of them, five of those with serious health conditions have been airlifted to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun in an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper for better treatment. The remaining three have been shifted to Koloriang district hospital by road, of whom, the condition of one is very serious,” the press release stated.

“Remaining 11 people are still missing and as per the statement of the seven rescued labourers, three of them have died. While two of them died after falling into a river, another collapsed on the way while resting on a stone. However, our rescue teams have not recovered or spotted any of the bodies as yet,” the press release added.

“An IAF chopper conducted search operations during the day on Saturday but had to be called off due to bad weather. Rescue operations will continue till all the missing persons are rescued or recovered. At present, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Arunachal Pradesh Police personnel and local villagers are camping at Damin under constant supervision of Kurung Kumey superintendent of police and deputy commissioner for search and rescue operations,” the release further stated.

