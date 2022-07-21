Itanagar: Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Thursday called upon Tenzin Chonzom, the state’s lone aspirant to clear the coveted UPSC exam 2021, to motivate the youth of the state, especially girls, to study for civil service examinations and clear the same.

The governor, while calling Chonzom a youth icon for the state, said that “her achievement will inspire many more youths of Arunachal Pradesh to take the examination successfully.”

The governor was interacting with Chonzom at Raj Bhavan here.

Mishra further asked Chonzom to visit schools and colleges and encourage the students to study well and compete for all India Services as well as the state services.

He also congratulated Chonzom for her hard work and dedication in her studies thereby cracking the toughest competitive examination in the country.

Chonzom, a native of Arunachal’s Tawang district had cracked the prestigious exam by securing the 584th rank.

As many as seven aspirants from the state had qualified in the prelims, however, only Chonzom was able to clear the mains.

Hydropower secretary, and Chonzom’s father, Sang Phuntsok, was also present in the meeting.

