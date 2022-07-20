Tinsukia: Two Dibrugarh University students are feared to have drowned in the Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh, where they had gone sightseeing along with three other friends.

The tragic incident took place 2 km upstream from the Raneghat Bridge area and 6 km from the Pasighat police station.

The missing students have been identified as Subodeep Paul, 23, pursuing BCA (final semesters) and Prasiddha Handique, 24, pursuing a post-graduate diploma in Computer Applications.

Subodeep is a resident of Gohpur in the Biswanath district, and Prasiddha is a resident of Chiring Sapori in Dibrugarh town of Assam.

Talking to EastMojo, the officer-in-charge of Pasighat police station Abraham Taying said five students from Dibrugarh University had come to Pasighat for sightseeing and capture memorable moments with friends. “While taking a dip in the Siang river and playing in the shallow waters, two of them lost balance and were swept away by the turbulent waters of the river. Immediately upon receipt of information, a joint team of state disaster response force (SDRF) and local police were pressed into search and rescue operations,” Taying said.

“A message has been flashed for superintendent of police Lakhimpur and Dhemaji to launch search team at the bank of the river in their districts,” Taying added.

The search area and rescue mission has been extended up to 50 km downstream. There is no trace of missing youths so far. The remaining three youths somehow managed and saved themselves, Taying said.

