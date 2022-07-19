Miao: Excellence in education depends on the quality of teaching and not on the remoteness of the location. This has been proved by the students of Arunachal Pradesh in ICSE class 10 results, which were announced on Monday.

All the schools under Newman Educational Society (NES), the educational wing of Miao diocese, has recorded 100 percent pass percentage.

“This is a remarkable feat considering all the difficulties and inconveniences the students and teachers face in this remote part of the country. Students of 16 schools under NES appeared for the exam and all of them achieved 100 per cent success. It is a great moment of pride for the teachers, parents and the students,” NES secretary Father Shoby Simon said.

A total of 595 students appeared for the examination this year, including 333 girls and 262 boys.

Congratulating the students and the teachers, Bishop George Pallipparambil, the patron of NES, said, “My gentle reminder to all is that while we rejoice over the great result this year, let us not forget that those who passed this year are just beginning their real life. The batches that follow and those who have passed so far deserve our attention. That only will make education effective and transformative.”

Out of the total number of students who appeared, 393 have secured first division and 202 students have secured second position.

While Dhara Sharma and Ngunkhaw Wangsu from Don Bosco School, Galenja in Changlang district scored 96% and 95%, respectively, Rito Simai from Holy Rosary School in Changlang scored 95 per cent.

NES established its first school in Borduria village in June 1992. Since then, it has been contributing immensely to improve the educational scenario in the state.

Much of the improvement in the educational system is due to the intervention of the church, as it has established schools in almost in every remote corner of the state.

“Poverty has no religion, healthcare has no religion and illiteracy has no religion,” said Bishop George.

In the current academic year, over 53 schools are functioning under the Newman Educational Society across eight districts of the state with over 17,000 students.

“Gone are the days when we used to worry about the education of our children. Thanks to the Church and NES, now quality education has walked into our doorstep, The good result this year is a testimony to this fact,” Ngapnai Jamikham, a parent from Kanubari in Longding district, said.

