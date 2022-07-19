Diyun/Delhi: The Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students Union (APCSU) has requested Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu to reject the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU’s) ultimatum saying all allegations against Robin Chakma and issuance of residence certificate were baseless.

It also urged the chief minister to extend full support to Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) of Diyun S Roy and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Changlang Sunny Singh from the onslaught of the AAPSU, while discharging official responsibilities regarding the Chakmas and Hajongs of the state.

On Monday, the AAPSU sought certain actions against a number of persons and officials relating to the Chakmas and Hajongs after visiting and inspecting the records of the EAC office at Diyun and gave a 15-day ultimatum to the chief minister to take the actions.

“Nowhere in India, a students’ organisation or any non-state entity can visit the offices of the State government or the Government of India offices and videograph the meetings with the officials as claimed by the AAPSU leaders. This is a blot on Arunachal Pradesh. The State government of Arunachal Pradesh should therefore direct the EAC of Diyun and DC of Changlang to initiate necessary legal proceedings if there were any instance of illegal trespass or obstruction in the discharge of official duties by the EAC, Diyun and his staff,” Rup Singh Chakma, president of the APCSU, said.

Countering the AAPSU leaders’ statement on protecting their motherland Arunachal Pradesh, Rup Singh Chakma further stated, “The Chakmas and Hajongs are born and brought up in Arunachal Pradesh and it is their motherland too. The Chakmas and Hajongs are citizens of India recognised by the constitutional courts’ various judgments and have been casting their votes. The time has come for the AAPSU to accept the reality and bring an end to discrimination against the Chakmas and Hajongs.”

The APCSU urged Chief Minister Khandu to deal with AAPSU’s threats of a state-wide strike from 2 August 2022 if their demands are not met as per the law and implement the Supreme Court judgments on granting of citizenship to the migrants of 1964-1969 period.

