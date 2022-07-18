Itanagar: The Arunachal Police have intensified their efforts to arrest Koloriang MLA Lokam Tassar, accused of raping a pregnant woman at his Six Kilo residence.

Police sources told EastMojo that they have been trying to locate MLA Tassar for almost a week now and had also raided his Six Kilo house a few days ago.

“He was not at his house when the raid took place but we will arrest him once we find him,” the source said while adding that “all efforts are being made” to apprehend the MLA.

A case under section 376 (2) H of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against Tassar by the victim at the Women Police Station here earlier this month.

The BJP legislator had filed a bail petition before the District and Sessions Court in Yupia on Monday but the same was reportedly rejected by the court.

Tassar also did not turn up to cast his vote for the presidential election that ended at 5 pm on Monday.

Besides Tassar, all the other 59 MLAs of the state including chief minister Pema Khandu exercised their franchise.

