Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 41 fresh COVID 19 cases in the past 24 hours and will start contact tracing from Saturday, a senior health department official said.

With the fresh cases the caseload in Arunachal Pradesh has risen to 64,876 on Saturday.

The toll remained unchanged at 296, state surveillance officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state had remained virus-free for the last couple of months. It has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases since July 1 like in the other parts of the country, the SSO said.

Among the new cases, 12 were reported from the capital complex region, 11 from Namsai district, four from Leparada, three from Lower Dibang Valley and two each in Anjaw, Changlang and Lower Subansiri districts.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 241 active cases, while 64,339 patients have recovered including 22 on Friday, the official said.

The recovery rate stands at 99.17 per cent, while the active ratio stood at 0.37 per cent, Jampa said.

Lohit district has the highest number of 49 active cases. The capital complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 49 active coronavirus cases.

A total of 12,78,198 samples have been tested for Coronavirus in the state, including 226 on Friday, Jampa said.

So far a total 18,09,833 people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine, including, 42,287 booster doses, state immunisation officer Dimong Padung said.

Meanwhile, the state health department will start contact tracing for COVID-19 from Saturday and rapid response teams will be activated, Jampa said.

Micro containment zones will be declared based on the number of cases, he said.

