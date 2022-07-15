Arunachal reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 64,835

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 64,835 on Friday as 43 more people tested positive for the virus, a senior health department official said.

The state had recorded 43 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike in a fortnight.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The death toll, however, remained unchanged at 296, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh, which remained Covid-free for the last couple of months, has been witnessing a surge in cases since July 1, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region reported 14 new infections, followed by eight in Namsai district, seven in Lohit, and four each from Lower Dibang Valley and Lower Subansiri district.

The state now has 222 active cases, while 64,317 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

A total of 12,77,972 samples have thus far been tested for COVID-19, Jampa added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: Outrage over Arunachal ‘beef’ ban: Don’t want to hurt Hindus, EAC clarifies

Trending Stories









